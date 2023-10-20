SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DXCM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.59.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $86.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,126 shares of company stock valued at $618,742. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

