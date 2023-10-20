SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $342.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $351.50.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $273.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.17. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $206.77 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 60.7% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

