BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $708.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $736.00 to $708.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $622.51 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $569.28 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $679.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 35.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

