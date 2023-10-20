TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $11.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TaskUs from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TaskUs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TaskUs

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of TASK stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. TaskUs has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $814.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.26 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $7,182,000. Think Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 537,621 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 378,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $3,603,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.