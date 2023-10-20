Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of CTKB opened at $4.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $644.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,613,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,825,741.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $757,410. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

