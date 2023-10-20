SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TNDM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.81.

TNDM opened at $19.51 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.8% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 354,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 147,058 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

