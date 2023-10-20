Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.94.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $145.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 163.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 228.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

