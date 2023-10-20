Piper Sandler Trims Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Target Price to $9.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,017,000 after buying an additional 3,187,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after acquiring an additional 621,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.