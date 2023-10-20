Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ILMN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.47.

ILMN opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $248.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

