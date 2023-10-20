Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

FLGT opened at $25.45 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $60,916.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $46,863.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,251.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $60,916.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,279 shares of company stock worth $542,598. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

