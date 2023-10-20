Piper Sandler Lowers Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target to $17.50

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NEOG opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $40,445.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,585.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,359 shares of company stock worth $109,708 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $1,142,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $13,110,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Neogen by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 708,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

