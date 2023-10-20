Oppenheimer Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $233.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $233.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.29 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.65 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.94 and a 200-day moving average of $143.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $54,391,133,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

