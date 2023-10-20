Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.89.

Crown Castle Trading Down 5.6 %

CCI opened at $85.87 on Monday. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

