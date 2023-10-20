Susquehanna Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to “Positive”

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Greenbrier Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

