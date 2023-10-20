Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KVYO. Barclays assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.75.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $30.00 on Monday. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 663,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

