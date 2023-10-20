Mizuho Begins Coverage on Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $30.00 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

