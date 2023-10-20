Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KVYO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

KVYO opened at $30.00 on Monday. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

