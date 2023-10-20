BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $120.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.62.

BMRN stock opened at $82.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.83 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

