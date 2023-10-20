Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $52.11 on Monday. Axonics has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,192. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,950,000 after purchasing an additional 162,665 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Axonics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,223,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,557 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,672,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,852 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

