American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $169.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.88.

NYSE AMT opened at $159.43 on Monday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 40.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 29.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

