UBS Group Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $110.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $83.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

