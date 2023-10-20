Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Given New $2.25 Price Target at JMP Securities

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PGY has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.35.

PGY stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $879.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 7.88.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $185.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

