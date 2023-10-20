Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Lowered to $53.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.58.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $55.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.04%.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.9% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,227.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 300,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 11,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

