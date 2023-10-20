SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $227.00 at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $227.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBAC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.56.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $189.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

