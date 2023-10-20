Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,680. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after buying an additional 3,106,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $821,154,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

