Morgan Stanley Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $12.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.1 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

