Morgan Stanley Cuts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $90.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

