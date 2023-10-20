Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $182.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.64.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $150.30 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $157.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.07.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 353,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,844,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

