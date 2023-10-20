Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given New $31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

