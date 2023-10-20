PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Given Hold Rating at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PCTEL from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 14th.

PCTEL Stock Performance

PCTI opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $132.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.49.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

