Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $17.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $454.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.12. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

