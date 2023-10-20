JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $26.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.64.

Kennametal stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In related news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

