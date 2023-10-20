Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.29.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $85.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

