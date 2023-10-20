Scotiabank Upgrades Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) to “Sector Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

LNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.85.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,206,000 after buying an additional 1,543,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,350,000 after buying an additional 1,319,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after purchasing an additional 696,101 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

