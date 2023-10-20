Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.27.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

