BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $897.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $836.00 to $897.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

BlackRock stock opened at $622.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $569.28 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $679.61. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 35.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.