Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $255.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $270.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Down 1.0 %

CMI stock opened at $221.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

