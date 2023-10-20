Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $370.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $347.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $331.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 18,090 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

