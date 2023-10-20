Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Klaviyo stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

