Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $6.10 target price on the bank’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.