Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUBFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $6.10 target price on the bank’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.