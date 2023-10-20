Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALHC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of ALHC opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

