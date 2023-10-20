Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MPW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.46.

NYSE MPW opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 545.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

