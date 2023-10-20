Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

