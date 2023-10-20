EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $30.50 target price on the stock.

EHang Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. EHang has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 264.94% and a negative net margin of 617.93%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EHang

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its stake in shares of EHang by 3.0% during the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,136,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,578,000 after acquiring an additional 91,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EHang by 80.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 472,960 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of EHang by 73.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 915,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 386,231 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.