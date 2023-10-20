Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.58.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 629.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

