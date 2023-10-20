JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $31.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JD. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,187,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 526,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after buying an additional 396,275 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.