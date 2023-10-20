Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CART. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. Instacart has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $42.95.

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

