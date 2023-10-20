Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. Instacart has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

