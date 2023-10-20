Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.90 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.95.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

NYSE BSAC opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $593.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,942,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 749,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 527,872 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

