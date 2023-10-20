Benchmark Begins Coverage on Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,586,000 after purchasing an additional 287,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

